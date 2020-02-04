Cape Town – Low-cost airline Mango has confirmed that a body panel fell off a Mango Boeing 737 during a flight from Cape Town to Johannesburg three weeks ago, the airline said on Tuesday.
Mango spokesperson Sergio dos Santos reassured commuters that it had not posed a safety risk during the flight.
Dos Santos said on Tuesday the panel fell off on January 14 during a flight from Cape Town International Airport to OR Tambo International Airport.
“Mango can confirm that a panel, a side wing to body fairing, did detach from the body of one of our aircraft.
“We can assure you that the loss of this panel did not pose a safety risk to the flight,” Dos Santos said.