The panel fell off during a flight from Cape Town International Airport to OR Tambo International Airport. Picture: Supplied. Cape Town – Low-cost airline Mango has confirmed that a body panel fell off a Mango Boeing 737 during a flight from Cape Town to Johannesburg three weeks ago, the airline said on Tuesday. Mango spokesperson Sergio dos Santos reassured commuters that it had not posed a safety risk during the flight. Dos Santos said on Tuesday the panel fell off on January 14 during a flight from Cape Town International Airport to OR Tambo International Airport. “Mango can confirm that a panel, a side wing to body fairing, did detach from the body of one of our aircraft. “We can assure you that the loss of this panel did not pose a safety risk to the flight,” Dos Santos said.

Scrolla.Africa pictured someone carrying an orange panel from a plane, reportedly in Kayamandi, a Stellenbosch suburb, where it fell.

However, Dos Santos dismissed claims that the part was sold back to Mango after being picked up by a local.

“I can confirm that Mango did not pay for the part,” Dos Santos said.

“We are in the process of investigating the occurrence and apart from submitting the initial report to the Civil Aviation Authority we will be sharing all subsequent evidence and findings with them once the investigation is finalised.”

On Twitter, @SackWoodward complained that he had the "worst landing I've ever had on a commercial airliner on a Mango flight last week. Now their planes are falling apart mid-air".

"Suffice to say I'll be avoiding this airline in the future."

