PanSALB expresses concern over declining use of South African Sign Language

The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) has expressed concern about the sharp decline in the use of South African Sign Language. The number of South African Sign Language users decreased significantly to 0.02%, which amounts to only 12 400 people in a population of 61 million, according to language statistics released by Stats SA this week.

“According to the statistics, isiZulu is still the most widely spoken language in the country, accounting for 24.4% of the population. It is followed by isiXhosa at 16.3% and Afrikaans at 10.6%. “However, PanSALB is concerned about the sharp decline in South African Sign Language, which is a significant issue as it is expected to be implemented as an official language in the country. In 2011, 0.5% of the population used South African Sign Language, which was around 255 000 users in a population of 51 million. “In Census 2022, the number of South African Sign Language users decreased significantly to 0.02%, which amounts to only 12 400 users in a population of 61 million. PanSALB will engage with Stats SA to understand the discrepancies shown in the statistics for South African Sign Language,“ PanSALB said.

Director of Eden Language Academy, Marie Smalberger, said the decrease in sign language users was alarming. “Furthermore, the prevalence of congenital hearing loss, the most common birth defect affecting an estimated two to three in every 1 000 births, compounds the concerns raised. Despite the increasing incidence, there is currently no cure for hearing loss. “Treatment options are limited to hearing aids for mild and moderate cases, and cochlear implants for severe and profound hearing loss. Congenital hearing loss only accounts for 50% of deafness with a further 50% linked to environmental factors.

“This places the prevalence of deafness at almost six out of every 1 000 individuals, further emphasising the need for accurate representation and support for the deaf community. “As advocates for inclusivity and equal representation, Eden Language Academy calls for a more comprehensive understanding of the challenges faced by individuals with hearing impairments to ensure adequate support and resources for this vulnerable community,“ she said. Senior lecturer in the department of general linguistics at Stellenbosch University, Dr Kate Huddlestone, said she was surprised at the decrease in reported users of South African Sign Language, given its incorporation as Home Language into the CAPS curriculum in 2016, and the intense lobbying undertaken to award it official status this year.