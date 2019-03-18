Named South-South(Sur-South). Present Memories, the inaugural exhibition will take place on March 28 at 4pm at the Nelson Mandela Gateway at the V&A Waterfront. Image: Facebook

Cape Town – Parallels between the atrocities of South Africa’s erstwhile apartheid system and Argentina’s state-sponsored terrorism of the 1970s/1990s will be showcased in a joint exhibition hosted by the Robben Island Museum and the ESMA Memory Site of Argentina. Named South-South(Sur-South). Present Memories, the inaugural exhibition will take place on March 28 at 4pm at the Nelson Mandela Gateway at the V&A Waterfront.

It will run for six months before being moved to Argentina for six months, said Robben Island spokesperson Morongoa Ramaboa.

The exhibition shows South Africa's and Argentina's history in parallel - in terms of apartheid in South Africa and state terrorism in Argentina, as well as the resistance to oppression, the universality of crimes against humanity and the different transitions towards democracy.

State-sponsored terrorism occurred in the 1970s through radical groups backed by the Argentinian democratic government and the subsequent 1990s military dictatorship.

Ramaboa said the exhibition was an opportunity for the Argentinian museum to share its similarities in terms of its experiences of human rights being violated by abuses.

“One of the themes at the exhibition will be the transition from apartheid to a democratic South Africa, and the moving from dictatorship to the current democracy in Argentina.

“Visitors to the exhibition can look forward to window portraits comprising 16 political or liberation icons from the Robben Island Museum, representing South Africa, and 16 ESMA survivors of victims.

“There will also be video installations, whose contents will comprise testimonies of survivors and the public trials held in Argentina.

“For South Africa there will be video footage of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and interviews collected by the Robben Island Museum from ex-political prisoners and their families.”

There will be no entry fee to the Robben Island Museum exhibitions.

Key role-players in the hosting of the temporary exhibition include the Department of Arts and Culture and the Argentinian Embassy in South Africa.

