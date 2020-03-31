Paralysed Gugulethu councillor educating residents about taking Covid-19 precautions

Cape Town – Ward 38 councillor Luvuyo Zondani has taken it upon himself to buy sanitisers and masks, and educate the people of Gugulethu and New Crossroads about Covid-19.

Zondani, who was paralysed during a robbery in Gugulethu in 2014, said his disability did not stop him from serving the people who elected him councillor.

“On the day the president announced the lockdown, I responded immediately to educate and provide my people with free sanitiser and masks because I knew the disease was no joke.

“At first people were resistant because they did not know much about the disease. Instead of shouting and chasing children off the street, I educate them and their parents about the virus and provide them with personal protective equipment (PPEs).

“Being a councillor means delivering services to the people every day,” he said. “It is my duty to provide leadership whenever it is needed. I can’t at all times wait for the government to provide.”