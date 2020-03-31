Paralysed Gugulethu councillor educating residents about taking Covid-19 precautions
Zondani, who was paralysed during a robbery in Gugulethu in 2014, said his disability did not stop him from serving the people who elected him councillor.
“On the day the president announced the lockdown, I responded immediately to educate and provide my people with free sanitiser and masks because I knew the disease was no joke.
“At first people were resistant because they did not know much about the disease. Instead of shouting and chasing children off the street, I educate them and their parents about the virus and provide them with personal protective equipment (PPEs).
“Being a councillor means delivering services to the people every day,” he said. “It is my duty to provide leadership whenever it is needed. I can’t at all times wait for the government to provide.”
Zondani, who is serving a second term as a councillor in the City, has appealed to all officials to provide leadership and fight the virus.
“Councillors are expected to put politics aside and prioritise people’s lives before anything else. We are the closest sphere of government to the people and we have to act swiftly when the disaster arises,” he said.
As the virus hits townships in the Western Cape, with five cases reported in Mitchells Plain and one in Khayelitsha, Premier Alan Winde’s spokesperson, Bianca Capazorio, said the Department of Health had deployed its tracing teams to ensure that all those who had contact with those who tested positive were traced.
Anyone wanting to assist Zondani can contact 082 494 0521.
Cape Times