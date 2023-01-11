Parents digging deep for back-to-school stationery

Cape Town - The rush for bargains on school stationery is well under way, as supermarkets are still overflowing with parents and their children gearing up for the first day of school next week. The Cape Times observed parents spending no less than R1 000 on a small basket of stationery items on Monday.

The stationery list for a pupil starting Grade 5 includes exercise books, four 43g Pritts, Prestik, a ream of photocopy paper, files, scissors, an eraser, a sharpener, an English dictionary and drawing boards. Nancy D’Oliveira from Athlone said stationery was expensive, and children either lost it during the year or they didn’t use it at all. “My husband paid R1 200 at Checkers. I paid R300 for hardcovers at PEP. “Last week, I had to buy three extra books for my son, who will start Grade 7, for R460, but it included the bag,” said D’Oliveira.

Babalwa Mxhalisa, an unemployed single mother from Mfuleni, said stationery shopping was stressful. “I’m shopping for my son, who will start Grade 2. A lot is needed; I cannot afford all of them, even though my son needs to have all the listed items. “The most expensive item on the list is Typek butterfly assorted bright paper. Currently, I have spent R415 on stationery, and I must still buy more items and renew his school uniform.”

Nombasa Ngangelizwwe-Nomana from Khayelitsha said she bought stationery from different shops. “I started stationery shopping in December when I was buying Christmas clothes, now I have to buy the rest of the items. I am shopping for my daughter, who will start Grade 7, and my Grade 1 son. I already spent R800, and I have not completed the list,” she said. Western Cape Education Department spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond, said all learners required basic stationery items.

“The provision of stationery to learners is either funded by the school’s Norms and Standards funding, and provided to learners. “This is applicable to non-section 21 schools only (schools that receive allocations of stationery and textbooks from the government). “In other instances, some schools request parents to procure stationery in terms of their requirements at a cost to parents as per a prescribed list.

“To date – for the financial year 2022/23 – R39.5 million has been spent on stationery goods,” she said. “This includes stationery procured for non-section 21 schools and new schools. There may be circumstances where parents find it difficult to buy a uniform. “Some parents simply cannot afford to do so.