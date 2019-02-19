File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Parents of pupils being taught under trees in Ravensmead picketed outside the school premises yesterday to highlight their plight for a safer teaching environment. For the past two weeks, teaching has taken place under trees as Pinedene Primary school building was falling apart, said school governing body chairperson Randall Botha.

Botha said cracks in the walls were so bad in some parts that he feared a total collapse of the building. Botha and parents have called for a new school.

“The asbestos is seeping through. We don't need new classrooms, we need a new structure,” Botha said.

He said he was disappointed that no representative from the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) attended.

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said they were aware of the picket, and the circuit manager for the school was attending to other school visits.

“The WCED is aware that some of our schools are built with inappropriate materials, including asbestos. That is why we are, in addition to maintenance programmes and building new schools, trying to replace these structures completely with brick and mortar schools. We prioritise this, despite increased pressure for new schools and financial pressure,” Hammond said.

Based on an engineer's experience and expertise, the recommendation was that the building was still safe for occupation, Hammond said, although repair works were expected to start next month.

