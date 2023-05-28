Parents urged to confirm the choice of school for next year as soon as possible

Cape Town – With more than 41 000 learners “double parked”, the Western Cape Department of Education (WCED) is urging parents to confirm the choice of school for their child as soon as possible to open space for others. On Monday, parents who applied during the on-time admissions period (13 March 2023 – 14 April 2023) will be able to view the outcome of their applications for a place for their child at a school in 2024 on the online admissions system.

Parents can expect to see the list of schools applied to, with the outcome of the application to each school visible. “If you have received an offer of a place for your child, a button will be visible that will allow you to confirm and accept the place. Parents who have been offered a place must confirm their choice of school by 19 June 2023. After this date, their highest-ranked choice of school will be automatically confirmed. “We appeal to parents to confirm their places as soon as possible, as this will free up places for other learners. This is especially important where a learner has received offers from multiple schools. Once these ‘double parked’ learners are confirmed to a specific school, the places at the other schools can be offered to other learners.

“Once the choice of school is confirmed, parents are required to drop off the hard copy documents from their application to their school of choice within 7 days of accepting,” Education MEC, David Maynier said. He explained that there will be learners who are not successful in getting placed during this first initial phase. “We know that this is extremely stressful and disappointing, but we appeal to parents to bear in mind that we are still very early in the admissions process, and thousands of places will still open up.

“For example, over 41 000 learners have been ‘double parked’, allowing over 41 000 spaces to still become available once their chosen schools are confirmed. It is advisable to stay in touch with the schools applied to and to request that the learner be placed on a waiting list,” Maynier added. Those who do not get a place at all will be assisted by the department, towards the end of September, once all the places at schools have been filled and the WCED can confirm which schools still have places available. Parents will be able to check their outcomes at:

https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/admissions-202324 Any parents who encounter technical problems accessing the site can be assisted by calling 0860 142 142, emailing [email protected] or using the “Contact us” link on the login page. The online admissions system is now closed for applications. However, parents can still apply for 2024 by completing a learner placement form and submitting this at their education district office. The form is available here: