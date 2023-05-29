Parkwood tuckshop owner due in dock over shooting death of teenager, 16

Cape Town - A tuck shop owner was expected to make his first court appearance this week on charges that he shot and killed a teenager and wounded another. The tuck shop owner had reportedly been involved in an altercation with the two teenagers in Parkwood, before firing shots at the duo.

Police spokesperson, Malcolm Pojie, said Grassy Park SAPS were investigating cases of murder and attempted murder. “Grassy Park police are probing a murder and an attempted murder case following a shooting incident that claimed the life of a 16-year-old boy and injured a 14-year-old boy in Heath Road, Grassy Park, at about 7.40pm. “Preliminary information reveals that the owner of a tuck shop had an argument with the victims ... shots were fired.

“The 16-year-old succumbed to a gunshot wound to the face while the 14-year-old was wounded in his leg and later hospitalised to receive medical treatment. “A 37-year-old Somalian national was arrested in connection with the murder. “Police also seized a 9mm Norinco pistol and ammunition found at the scene.

“Further investigation pertaining to the firearm revealed that the firearm was reported as stolen in Ermelo during December 2022,” said Pojie. Pojie confirmed the suspect would appear in court after he was arrested and charged. “He stands accused of murder, attempted murder and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. The investigation continues,” said Pojie.