Parliament committees meet to consider interviews and adopt report on removal of Public Protector

The office of the Public Protector will feature highly on the agenda of Parliament when at least two committees meet on Tuesday to discuss matters related to the entity. The ad hoc committee to nominate a person for appointment as public protector will hold their meeting in the morning, followed by the Section 194 Inquiry into the fitness of incumbent Busisiwe Mkhwebane to hold office.

The ad hoc committee will meet the morning to receive results of the suitability screening of the shortlisted candidates and prepare for the interviews over two days. The committee has shortlisted eight candidates on Wednesday and Thursday. Those shortlisted include Pension Funds Adjudicator Muvhango Lukhaimane, Advocate Tseliso Thipanyane, Advocate Lynne Marais, Deputy Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka, Advocate Oliver Josie, Advocate Tommy Ntsewa, magistrate Johannah Ledwaba and Professor Boitumelo Mmusinyane.

Committee chairperson Cyril Xaba previously said they would hold another meeting to prepare for the interviews and look at the questions, among other things. The committee had set aside two weeks for the screening of the candidates from August 1 and 18. It is expected to make its recommendation on its preferred candidate by August 31 to the National Assembly.

The successful candidate will be appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa for a non-renewable seven-year term when his or her nomination is supported by 60% of members in the National Assembly. The term of the incumbent, Mkhwebane, who is currently suspended while facing an inquiry into her fitness to hold office, comes to an end on October 14. Meanwhile, the Section 194 Inquiry will meet in the afternoon to consider submission from Mkhwebane after she was afforded an opportunity to make an input on the draft report prepared about a week ago.

“The committee is expected to adopt its final report afterwards,” a statement from the inquiry read. The inquiry meets following a letter written to National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula by Ward Brink Attorneys on behalf of advocate Winston Erasmus whose request for recusal of chairperson Qubudile Dyantyi was rejected. The firm of attorneys demand that Dyantyi provide in writing response to Erasmus’ grounds of recusal.

They also demanded the suspension of the continuation of the inquiry and a determination whether Dyantyi’s reasonable apprehension of bias has contaminated the inquiry, among other things. Mapisa-Nqakula has been given until August 25 to comply with the demands, failing which Erasmus reserved his rights to take such steps which may be necessary. Earlier this month, the inquiry resolved to recommend to the National Assembly for the removal of Mkhwebane from office based on the evidence supporting the charges of incompetence and misconduct.