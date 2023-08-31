Parliament gives UCT until end of September to submit panel findings

The independent panel tasked to investigate allegations of governance issues at UCT has been given until September 30 to submit its findings. This was reported by UCT Council chairperson Norman Arendse SC on Wednesday, while briefing the portfolio committee on higher education over their state of governance and administration related matters.

“The panel requested an extension for the submission of the report to be in October. “However, Council expressed their dissatisfaction and responded that it is sent no later than September 30. “The panel has stated that delays include that there was a late rush of whistle-blowers and interested parties who apparently had very important information to share.

“It is important that the report is published and so that it is shared with the committee. “We are anxiously waiting for the report, and the findings will be taken seriously. “It must be noted that there is an attempt to interdict the report.

“A review application has been lodged by the former deputy chair of Council (Pheladi Gwangwa) seeking to set aside the Council decision to remove the officer concerned from the position of deputy chair. “Council is following the required legal process to oppose this application, and due process will follow. The former deputy who lodged the review application remains a member of Council,” said Arendse. Arendse was elected as the UCT Council chairperson in June, taking the reins from Babalwa Ngonyama, who stepped down from the position with immediate effect at the end of May after a scathing interim report of the panel.

The independent panel of four members, headed by retired Supreme Court of Appeal president Judge Lex Mpati as the chairperson and Judge Azhar Cachalia, was established to investigate allegations of governance issues, including claims that former vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng and Ngonyama misled the Senate regarding the departure of deputy vice-chancellor of learning and teaching, Associate Professor Lis Lange, who claimed in a letter to the Senate that she was forced out. The panel recommended that Council “take immediate steps to remove” Ngonyama. However, she left before any action could be taken. She has since approached the Western Cape High Court to review and set aside the appointment of the panel.

The process of filling the UCT Vice-Chancellor (VC) position was under way, Arendse said, and while they understood the selection process was lengthy, they hoped it would be filled by June 2024. Professor Daya Reddy is the university’s interim VC after Professor Phakeng exited UCT through an agreement. Reddy said despite the disputes, teaching and learning was not affected.

Meanwhile, committee chairperson Nompendulo Mkhatshwa proposed that UCT submit the report to them at least by October 30, along with steps the university has taken to address the issues. Mkhatshwa also slammed UCT’s Student Representative Council (SRC), which was a no show after being invited to present. “This is a different experience where the SRC is sent an invitation and does not even send an apology for their absenteeism. We cannot have this situation happening. They have to be held accountable,” she said.