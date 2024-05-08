The public enterprises portfolio committee’s report, which recommends the cancelled SAA-Takatso deal be referred to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), forms part of scores of matters to be considered by Parliament this week. Parliament is set to wrap up its work as its sixth term comes to an end before the May 29 elections.

Both Houses of Parliament will hold their second-last sittings at 10am. Others are scheduled for May 16. According to Thursday’s National Assembly programme, the House will consider the public enterprises portfolio committee’s report on the alleged protected disclosure made by former director-general of the Department of Public Enterprises Kgathatso Tlhakudi. Tlhakudi made allegations against Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

In its report, the committee said: “The committee recommends that the Minister of Police should consider referring this matter to the Special Investigating Unit, for further investigation.” Also set for consideration is the report of the justice and portfolio committee on the appointment of the deputy public protector. The recruitment was thrown into a tailspin when EFF MP Busisiwe Mkhwebane refused to excuse herself from two candidates’ interviews.

The committee has said Mkhwebane’s participation had irretrievably tainted its process and that it did not believe that it would be fair to continue by proceeding to deliberate on the merits of the candidates it had interviewed. “There is very little time before the sixth Parliament rises ahead of the general election, which takes place on 29 May 2024, but given the circumstances set out in this report, recommends that the House resolve to begin the process to nominate a candidate for appointment as Deputy Public Protector afresh,” reads the report. The National Assembly will also consider the report of the panel of experts appointed to conduct a preliminary inquiry to assess a motion that was tabled against the Commission on Gender Equality’s Mbuyiselo Botha.

The panel found that Botha has a prima facie case to answer to with regard to the allegations levelled against him. The House will consider the report and if it is approved, Botha will be subjected to an impeachment inquiry into his fitness to hold public office. Also on Thursday, the National Assembly is expected to adopt the amended rules that will provide for the top political leaders of Parliament to be subjected to lifestyle audits.

This comes after the joint committee on ethics and members’ interests reviewed the code of ethical conduct for MPs in the National Assembly and NCOP. The reviewed code proposes sets out the conduct expected from MPs when interacting with members of the public on social media platforms and handling of petitions from members of the public, among other things. Several bills will be up for consideration, among them the controversial Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill, Public Procurement Bill and National Nuclear Regulator Amendment Bill.

Others are the Older Persons Amendment Bill, Housing Consumer Protection Bill, Children’s Amendment Bill and Responsible Spending bill. The National Council of Provinces will consider the Division of Revenue Bill, Gold and Foreign Exchange Amendment Bill, Municipal Demarcation Authority Bill and the Preservation of Agricultural Land Bill. In their last sitting schedule for Thursday next week, MPs will consider several bills referred by either House.