Parliament wants Bheki Cele to apologise for his conduct toward a member of the public at Imbizo

The joint committee on ethics and members’ interests has recommended that Police Minister Bheki Cele apologise to the House for his conduct over his showdown with a member of the public during an Imbizo in Gugulethu last year. Ian Cameron lodged a complaint against Cele after the minister allegedly became irate and shouted at Cameron to “shut up”.

Co-chairpersons Bekizwe Nkosi and Lydia Moshodi said Cameron alleged that Cele did not behave in the calm and dignified manner required by the high office he held. “Further, the complainant alleged that the Member wagged his finger at him, while saying in a threatening tone, ‘Don’t provoke me’. “The Member yelled at him to ‘shut up’, then told him to ‘sit down and listen’ or ‘get out’,” Nkosi and Moshodi said.

Cameron also complained that he was removed from the venue by police officials who were not known to him. “His clothing was damaged in the process and (said) that his fundamental rights were infringed, such as his right to freedom and security of person, and unlawful deprivation of liberty. “The complainant stated that he did nothing to warrant being assaulted and forcibly removed and restrained.”

Nkosi and Moshodi said the committee noted that Cele in his written representation did not specifically address the incident where he is alleged to have shouted at Cameron to “shut up” . “However, the video footage taken on the day, which was played in the committee, shows that the Member was irate and that he did shout at the complainant.” They said the committee found that even if Cele was unhappy with the manner in which Cameron addressed the issue at the imbizo, he as an MP was required to act in a manner that would maintain public confidence and trust in the integrity of Parliament, and engender the respect and confidence that society needed to have in Parliament as a representative institution.