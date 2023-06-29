Cape Town - National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said the meeting with Chief Justice Raymond Zondo was cordial and underscored the need for continued engagement on matters of mutual interest between the Legislature and the judiciary. Addressing the media after Wednesday's meeting with Chief Justice Zondo, Mapisa-Nqakula on Thursday said that as presiding officers, they commend the constructive spirit within which the meeting took place and expressed gratitude for the frank discussions during the engagement.

“Both the judiciary and the Legislature remain committed to upholding the principles of our democracy and working together to address the challenges and fulfil their respective constitutional obligations. “Parliament assures the public that it is dedicated to implementing the commission’s recommendations diligently and transparently, ensuring accountability, and safeguarding the integrity of our democratic institutions,” Mapisa-Nqakula said. Parliament sought an audience with Chief Justice Zondo after he expressed doubts that the national legislature would prevent a repeat of state capture when he addressed the Human Sciences Research Council’s colloquium last week.

Mapisa-Nqakula said they remained fully committed to implementing the State Capture Commission’s recommendations. “The presiding officers firmly reiterate that allegations suggesting Parliament’s sluggish processing of the commission’s recommendations are unfounded. “In fact, the meeting provided an opportunity for the presiding officers to brief Chief Justice Zondo on the extensive work being undertaken by Parliament.”

She also said they had informed Chief Justice Zondo about their unhappiness and objections to his views on Parliament’s ability to implement the recommendations of the commission. “We believe that if the Chief Justice had requested a report for Parliament to update him on the work we have been doing in this regard, he would at least have based his comments on the true facts of the matter.” However, she noted that there was currently no established mechanism through which the judiciary and Parliament could regularly share information on the specific work each arm of the state was doing.

“There is no formal requirement for Parliament to provide progress reports to the chief justice on the implementation of the commission’s recommendations. This may have resulted in a situation where the chief justice may not have been aware of the progress that the institution has been making with regard to matters raised in the report.” Mapisa-Nqakula noted that the commission made 16 recommendations on Parliament’s role, as well as three on legislation and the work of the committee on Ethics and Members’ Interests. “Most of the recommendations that the commission made to Parliament related to the need to improve its capacity, strengthening oversight its mechanisms and possible legislative interventions that could strengthen accountability to the citizenry,” she said.

She said 22 parliamentary committees had been assigned to oversee the executive action regarding the commission’s recommendations. “These committees are required to provide quarterly reports on oversight matters related to the implementation of the commission’s recommendations.” Mapisa-Nqakula also said recommendations pertaining to the rules of Parliament were referred to the sub-committee on Review of Assembly Rules by the Rules Committee.

“The Rules Committee also referred recommendations relating to procedural and administrative matters to other House committees, as well as the Secretariat of Parliament for processing.” She said work was under way to address the recommendations on legislative reforms, and that the Rules Committee had already made conclusive decisions on some of them. “Parties represented in Parliament also have a right to input or oppose any proposed legislation that is presented to Parliament.