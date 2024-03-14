Patricia De Lille enters hotly contested race to become Western Cape premier

The GOOD Party has announced veteran politician Patricia De Lille as its candidate for Western Cape premier. In a statement on Wednesday, the party said that De Lille, or Aunty Pat as she is fondly known, offered voters a tried and tested leader with unmatched experience that is necessary to attend to, and eradicate, the suffering experienced by the majority of the province’s residents.

“When political parties present plans and manifestos to voters, it’s important for voters to also consider who will be charged with implementing these plans. “With De Lille, voters can rest assured that she will not stop fighting until the work is done,” GOOD said, adding that her fight for a fairer South Africa started long before 1994 and will continue long after 2024. De Lille is up against Alan Winde, the DA’s candidate for premier, while the PA national executive announced that its leader Gayton McKenzie will stand as the party’s candidate in the province.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba introduced Angela Sobey as its candidate in Manenberg recently, and earlier this week service delivery activist and now politician Axolile Notywala was announced as RISE Mzansi’s premier candidate. The GOOD Party said De Lille is the only candidate for premier who has executive experience in all three spheres of government. She has served as a Member of Parliament and chairperson of the portfolio committee on transport and as an MEC for Social Development in the Western Cape. De Lille was also Cape Town mayor. In 2019, De Lille was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa as Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure. “When the president appointed her as the new Minister of Tourism last year, she immediately got to work cancelling the scandalous R1 billion Tottenham Hotspurs deal,” GOOD said.