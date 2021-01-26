Patron killed in shooting at popular Langa restaurant

Cape Town – Police are investigating the circumstances leading the death of a 43-year-old man in a shooting at popular Langa restaurant Jordan Ways of Cooking at the weekend. Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the man was fatally wounded on Sunday. Police are yet to make arrests. “A case of murder has been opened for investigation after a shooting incident at Washing Street, Langa. According to information, a 43-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded by unidentified suspects, who are yet to be arrested. “The circumstances surrounding this incident are being investigated,” Rwexana said. Jordan Ways of Cooking announced via social media that it was closed until further notice.

“With a heavy heart, I'm announcing that Jordan Ways of Cooking will be closed until further notice, pending a police investigation after a tragic incident yesterday.

“I sincerely apologise to our customers for having to witness this as we were serving three tables at the time.

“My staff are still traumatised by the events that occurred, and are receiving all the necessary help.

“When we reopen, tighter security measures will be in place. The police have promised to do due diligence with this investigation.

“Please keep the family in your prayers.”

Ward 52 councillor Samkelo John said the victim was understood to be from Gugulethu.

“We do not know much about the details of what happened. This shooting has shocked our community as Jordan Ways of Cooking attracts a lot of people from outside Langa.

“People are going to be scared to come to our community. Mostly the restaurant provides the youth of our community who are trainee chefs an opportunity to do their practicals,” he said.

John urged people with information to assist the police to speed up the investigation.

Langa CPF chairperson Sindile Moya said: “We have had a lot of shooting incidents in Langa and as community leaders we are concerned by the loss of life of young people.

“We urge people not to resort to violence but to talk out whatever differences they might have.

“It is also unfortunate that this happened in a popular space and one of the places that circulates the wealth within our township,” Moya said.

Anyone with information about the incident can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

Cape Times