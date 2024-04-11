Petition calls for charges against UCT Prof to be dropped

A petition accusing UCT of systemic racism and unjust treatment towards black academics has garnered more than 700 signatures from the public, including students and local and international academics. Started by the UCT Worker-Student-Academic Forum last week, the petition calls for charges against deputy vice-chancellor for Transformation, Student Affairs and Social Responsiveness, Professor Elelwani Ramugondo, and other academics facing similar actions, to be dropped.

It also suggests that should the charges persist, a fair and transparent disciplinary process should be conducted publicly to ensure accountability and fairness. The outgoing UCT council has been implementing the independent panel’s report into the university’s governance failures, before its term ends in June. The report’s recommendations included disciplinary proceedings against Ramugondo, who is accused of allegedly having posted racially offensive messages regarding Professor Lis Lange on social media, and then “untruthfully denying” to a selection committee and to the panel under oath that the message referred to Lange.

It also alleged that she claimed there was evidence of institutional racism and “there was no evidence to support these allegations”, the report said. “Hands off, Prof Ramugondo!” posts have been making the rounds on social media since last week. “(What) concerns us most, is the unfair targeting of Professor Ramugondo. The report makes unwarranted accusations against her which seem to be based on a vindictive line of questioning that deviates from the panel’s mandate,” said the Worker-Student-Academic Forum.

“Professor Ramugondo, like Dr Tiri Chinyoka before her, is now facing spurious charges that we believe stem from anti-black racism deeply ingrained in the university's culture. “The handling of the inquiry into governance concerns and subsequent disciplinary actions against Professor Ramugondo underscore the lack of transparency and fairness in the institution's processes. “The targeting of Professor Ramugondo follows an exodus of prominent black leaders who faced unprecedented damaging scrutiny.

“This bears testimony to systemic racism and unjust treatment of black leaders at UCT,” said the Worker-Student-Academic Forum. UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola said confidential internal Human Resources processes were ongoing regarding the matter. “Therefore, the university wishes not to comment further at this stage. All HR matters are conducted with the strictest confidentiality, in order to uphold and consider the rights of the employee as well as the employer.”

The Progressive Professionals Forum (PPF) Western Cape said escalating allegations of black academics and professional staff being targeted at the university continued to raise serious concerns. “The departure of black women in Council and senior leadership positions signals a concern that the UCT environment remains a terrain of contestation and conspicuous bias towards a particular race and gender. “The PPF draws attention to these allegations and their potential veracity in terms of anti-black sentiments, seeking to understand their root causes and how they could ultimately be eradicated.