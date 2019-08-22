Kieran Lindeque has started a petition to "assist in the fight against the poor governance of our city", which has been signed by more than 7 000 people so far. Photo: Pintrest

Cape Town – Angela Lindeque used to enjoy her weekly jog with a running group along the catwalk between St James and Muizenberg. But a man who allegedly picked up a rock and randomly threw it at her has changed her life forever. While he missed her head by inches, she has been "crippled" as the rock severed her Achilles tendon. Undeterred by a walkway bustling with runners, the alleged attacker threw another rock at a runner who rushed to assist Lindeque, which luckily just missed her.

He then allegedly made a second attempt to attack Lindeque while she was lying helpless on the walkway.

Another runner who saw what had happened called on passers-by to assist. They pursued the attacker and performed a citizens' arrest on August 4.

Lindeque, who has been on the operating table three times already, suffered extensive damage to her leg and will have undergone four surgeries before her likely release from hospital, with additional plastic surgery also needed.

Her son Kieran has started a petition to "assist in the fight against the poor governance of our city", which has been signed by more than 7 000 people. Any donations towards legal fees will also be appreciated, Kieran said.

"We have set our goal at R50 000 – this is just the start. We are not only fighting for our justice here, but we are also fighting for everyone's safety.

"The attacker has allegedly been arrested before and we have been told that he is a well-known perpetrator in the area.

"We have also been told due to his alleged mental instability he has allegedly been released on previous charges as the State has 'nowhere to put him, the facilities are all full'.

"This is frightening! Our families are no longer safe to enjoy our beautiful city. Every person has become a target.

"The runner could have been anyone. Any Capetonian who has enjoyed a scenic walk or run over the years. This time the runner was my mother.

"It needs to stop and we, the people of Cape Town, have to stop it. The system is failing us!

"The suspect is currently being detained by the South African Police Service and the community are requesting that the suspect be detained until sentencing, and that appropriate measures are taken to keep him detained thereafter for the safety of the public.

"This type of horrific behaviour does more than just physical damage! The next person may not get away with their lives!"

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said: "A 25-year-old suspect was taken to the district surgeon on August 8 and has been referred to a hospital for a 30-day observation period.

"He is currently still in detention in prison awaiting an opening at the hospital. He is charged with attempted murder."

Lindeque posted an "extremely graphic" photo on social media that is "not for the faint-hearted".

"This is the initial damage to my leg after the first surgery. I have undergone numerous surgeries so far. Due to the extreme trauma of the injury, I still have more to go. The prognosis at the moment is still uncertain," Lindeque said.

"A man attempted to murder me in public, in broad daylight. Fortunately, he has been detained for now.

"He is allegedly a repeat offender and is going to do this again unless we stop him. Please sign petition and share far and wide."

Kieran sadly said: "My mother’s physical and emotional road to recovery is far from over."

