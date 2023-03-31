Phala Phala will hurt ANC, warns Mbeki

Cape town - The ANC does not want its members drawn into commenting on former president Thabo Mbeki’s warning letter about the damage President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm scandal could have on its ambitions to remain in power. In his 17-page letter addressed to Ramaphosa’s deputy Paul Mashatile Mbeki lambastes the party for how it handled the scandal, suggesting it had helped Ramaphosa escape accountability.

He warned Mashatile the party’s handling of the scandal could mean the toppling of the party and could signal a counter-revolution as elections loom. He cited how the ANC dealt with a Parliamentary Panel report, a motion concerning the Phala Pala matter as well as a matter concerning a motion on Eskom. “The recent report by SARS Commissioner Edrward Kieswetter that no record of the declaration to Customs has been found of the US$580 000 Cde President Ramaphosa says was stolen, deepens the puzzle about what exactly happened at Phala Phala farm.

“In this context, consistent with what comrade President Ramaphosa said in the Open Letter I have cited, we must be honest with ourselves and understand that many among the masses of our people will entertain the suspicion that the Phala Phala matter includes corruption. “In that sense this is no different from the ‘Nkandla matter’ which many among our people suspected involved corrupt practices. History had made the firm and unequivocal statement that we should never have acted as we did for a long time - to support Comrade JZ in doing what he ultimately agreed was the right thing to do, i.e. to honour the Remedial Action decided by the Public Protector,” wrote Mbeki. Ramaphosa has been embroiled in the Farmgate scandal following the theft of foreign currency concealed in a couch at his game farm, Phala Phala.

The money, estimated to be between R4 and R8 million, was apparently stolen with the help of the domestic worker. The 2020 break-in was also not reported to the police. This raised suspicions that there were attempts to hide the crime from the public. Ramaphosa had claimed the money was from the sale of 20 buffaloes allegedly bought by a Dubai businessman.

However, it remains unclear why it was not banked and whether it had been declared with the relevant institutions, including Sars, while the buffaloes are reportedly still at the farm after the sale three years ago. In his letter, which the ANC said was leaked, Mbeki details how the ruling party’s decisions on how to deal with the scandal have negatively impacted on the citizens of South Africa, including the parliamentary processes where a three-person panel led by retired Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo found that Ramaphosa had a case to answer. “However, we voted to stop the formation of the multi-party committee (MPC)with the mandate indicated above. Why? I would presume that as ANC members we would assume that our president would not do and has not done anything impeachable. The puzzle is why then did we stop an MPC being formed (if) we would exactly establish that our president had not done anything impeachable.

“Or are we saying that we suspect or know that he has done something impeachable and therefore decided that we must protect our president at all costs by ensuring that no MPC is formed? If this is the case, what message are we communicating to the masses of our people about the values and integrity of the ANC? “In other words, we acted as we did because there is something to hide... “Any alienation of the ANC from the masses of our people directly serves the purposes of the counter revolution. Why are we taking actions which play straight into the hands of the counter revolutionary forces?” wrote Mbeki.

ANC national spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said they found it regrettable that Mbeki’s letter, directed at national officials, landed in the public domain through a leak. “The national officials will discuss the said letter and seek an audience with former President Thabo Mbeki. It is only then that the ANC will consider a commentary on the contents of the letter and discussions with former President Mbeki.

“There will be a temptation by some within our ranks to seek to respond to the contents of the letter. We call upon all members, leaders, rank and file to exercise restraint and allow national officials and the NEC to engage with the contents of the letter.” Addressing the media on Thursday following the meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC), Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula said the matters raised in Mbeki’s letter were of great value and importance for the survival of the ruling party.

“This is not the first such letter. “There are a number of letters that former presidents have written and the modus operandi has been the same. “We don’t intend to run the organisation through letters.

“Political matters must be ventilated and engaged upon openly with the leadership,” he said. Mbalula said that Mbeki was an ANC veteran and when he raised his views and concerns the party had to listen and give him their side of the story. Attempts to get comment from Mashatile’s office and the presidency were unsuccessful by deadline.

Political analyst, Sysman Motloung said Mbeki was trying to lobby Mashatile to agitate within the party to hold Ramaphosa accountable for Phala-Phala. “This effort is in line with recent public expressions of disappointment in the current administration. One would want to think what influence Mashatile has in the party to push for the President to be held accountable, even to the point of changing the party mandate for ANC members of parliament to support motions to investigate the president. “The one danger is Mashatile playing into this. It will strengthen the rumours that Cyril did not want him to be Deputy President of the country because he thought Mashatile wanted to oust him from power. Mbeki sending the letter to Mashatile could even strengthen those suspicions about Mashatile. Why address the letter to the Deputy President and not the secretary, about issues that are generally related to the party’s performance in parliament and its attitude in dealing with corruption?”