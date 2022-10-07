Photographer killed in Camps Bay shooting

Cape Town - While rumours have surfaced about the reasons for the murder of two men in Camps Bay, the police say the motive for the attack is still unknown. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said Camps Bay police were investigating two counts of murder after the bodies were discovered on Wednesday.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Camps Bay police responded to a complaint and upon arrival at the scene at around 3.40pm in Victoria Road, they found the body of an unknown man who sustained gunshot wounds to his body. “Further inspection of the surrounding area indicated the body of a second unknown man who also sustained gunshot wounds. “Both victims were declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel.

The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. “The motive for the attack is unknown,” Swartbooi said. Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said he has forwarded information linked to the killing to the police.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Regardless of the motive, which is unknown at this stage, these types of events should not occur in any area across the Western Cape or the country for that matter. “I have been informed by SAPS that at this stage no arrests have been made, but they are following up on all leads. A social media post of someone who witnessed the incident has also been shared with me, and I have forwarded this to SAPS.

Story continues below Advertisement

I trust SAPS will also interview this individual if they haven’t done so yet, while also providing trauma counselling to anyone who might require it,” said Allen. Atlantic Seaboard Community Forum chairperson Peter Flentov said: “At around 3.30pm, two shooters arrived in a white Toyota Tazz and fired 11 rounds ... along Victoria Road, next to the beach. “An innocent bystander, a 25-year-old freelance photographer who lived in Hout Bay, was hit by a single shot. The suspects fled towards Hout Bay,” said Flentov.

Meanwhile, public order police officers noticed a suspicious vehicle parked outside the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court and found the occupants to be in possession of an imitation firearm and dangerous weapons. Five suspects were arrested and detained at Wynberg police station. In another incident, police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala said members of the Ocean View Crime Prevention Unit were doing foot patrols on Tuesday when they heard gunshots and spotted unknown males running towards a block of flats. “They ran after them. The suspects entered a house and the members followed suit. They searched the house and found a 9mm pistol with 16 rounds of ammunition and a consignment of drugs. Five males were arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition and possession of drugs,” said Gwala.