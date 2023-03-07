Phumulo Masualle and Sidumo Dlamini among casualties of Cabinet reshuffle

Cape Town - Former Public Enterprises Minister Phumulo Masualle is one of the casualties of the Cabinet reshuffle President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday night. Masualle, who contested the secretary-general position at the ANC national conference in the slate contesting Ramaphosa, has been replaced by Obed Bapela, who held the position of Deputy Minister for Cogta in the previous executive committee.

Former Cosatu president Sidumo Dlamini was also shown the door as the Deputy Minister for Small Business Development. In his place, former Northern Cape premier and transport minister Dipuo Peters will now deputise for Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams. Also axed from the executive are former Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister Dikeledi Magadzi and former Deputy Minister in the Presidency,Thembi Siweya.

Former Deputy Minister in the Presidency Pinky Kekana escaped the axe as she was moved within the presidency as a Deputy Minister for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation. The two Deputy Minister in the Presidency positions were filled by ANC MP Kenneth Morolong and Nomasonto Motaung, respectively. Magadzi gave the way for ANC MP Judith Tshabalala.

Former ANC Women’s League secretary-general Sisisi Tolashe fills the vacant Deputy Minister position in the Ministry of Women, Youth and People with Disabilities. New Deputy Ministers for Cogta are former Gauteng economic development MEC Parks Tau and NCOP delegate Prince Zolile Burns-Ncamashe. ANC MP Bernie Swarts has taken the position of Deputy Minister of Public Works, a position held by the now-promoted Public Service and Administration Minister Noxolo Kiviet.

Transport portfolio committee chairperson Lisa Mangcu has replaced Sindisiwe Chikunga, who is now the new Transport Minister. When he announced the Cabinet reshuffle, Ramaphosa extended his appreciation to all outgoing ministers and deputy ministers for their service to the administration and to the country. He said he had instructed both new and existing members of Cabinet to act with speed and urgency to address the challenges that the country faces.

“I expect them to fulfil their tasks with rigour and dedication, to adopt a zero-tolerance approach to corruption wherever it exists, and to place the interests of the people of South Africa foremost in the work that they do. “This is the standard that I will hold them to, and I have full confidence that they will meet it. “We must waste no time and spare no effort in restoring the promise of South Africa,” Ramaphosa said.