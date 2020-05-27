Pinelands hospital blaming us for virus, say nurses who tested positive

Cape Town – Irate nurses at Life Vincent Pallotti Hospital in Pinelands who tested positive for Covid-19 say they have endured negligence and discrimination after management allegedly accused them of bringing the virus into the facility from their communities. The staff claim about 36 of them contracted the virus at the private hospital and were told if they could not self-isolate, they should bring their medical aid cards and IDs to be admitted and given a room to isolate. However, Life Healthcare’s general manager for emergency medicine, Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, refuted the claims that “a few” of their health-care workers tested positive and others had self-quarantined. In a voice note communication sent to the nurses, a person they claimed was a unit manager explained that following an investigation it was found that staff did not contract the virus in the hospital. “Using the contact list it was found that all the staff members contracted the virus while in travel clubs and in their communities. It might have been from friends or family members. So we have been asked to reinforce the importance of caring for yourself,” the person said.

One of the nurses, self-isolating at home, said the hospital was not transparent with staff about the situation.

“As nurses we are all aware of the risk we are in during this pandemic and we do our part to ensure we protect ourselves, but our workplaces are failing us in some areas.

"I became aware of an infection in my unit when a colleague called and asked if I had tested because she had just been diagnosed with the virus.

"The number of infected colleagues was also increasing in other units. When some of us finally asked to be tested because the hospital was not saying anything, we were told we were not sick,” the nurse said.

She said some nurses lied about their symptoms just to be tested and were later diagnosed with Covid-19.

Another nurse said: “We don’t want to infect our families and communities. It was worse saying we contacted the virus in our communities or in our mode of transport. The bad treatment of people who dedicate their lives to serve people is really sad.”

“The health-care workers who have tested positive are currently in selfisolation, either at their respective homes or in accommodation provided by the hospital.

A number of the positive health-care workers are scheduled to return back to work within the next seven days. “Personal protective equipment (PPE) is provided in line with the standards published by the NICD. Staff are trained in the use of PPE, including donning and doffing.

“Vaccinations against seasonal influenza have been offered to all staff and doctors working in our facilities. Areas for Covid-19 positive, PUIs and post-Covid-19 are clearly designated,” said Van Loggerenberg.

The Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA’s Danver Roman said the likelihood was stronger that the staff contracted the virus in a hospital environment.

“Should we find evidence about such discrimination, we will report the matter to the Human Rights Commission for further attention,” said Roman.

