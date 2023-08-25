Pit bull breeder convicted on 59 counts of animal cruelty

The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) has welcomed the conviction of a pit bull breeder in a seven-year quest for justice. On August 15, 2016, in an operation conducted by the NSPCA, Roodepoort SPCA and police, 16 dogs were rescued from a pit bull breeder.

The animals were found to be in poor condition, with evidence of severe scarring indicative of cruelty. Criminal charges were laid against the breeder. The case was heard in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court, where SPCA inspectors and NSPCA veterinarian Dr Bryce Marock testified.

After nearly seven years, the case was finalised and the owner, Gershwin Perreira, was found guilty on 59 counts of animal cruelty. The Regional Court handed down a sentence of R8 000 or four years of imprisonment, with half of the sentence suspended for five years, provided Perreira did not commit further crimes against animals during that time, the NSPCA said. In addition, Perreira was declared unfit to own or be in charge of any dog for five years.

"We have fought relentlessly for justice in this case, and justice has finally prevailed," said Roodepoort SPCA inspector Michael Allen. "The collaboration between the NSPCA, Roodepoort SPCA, and SAPS has been instrumental in securing this conviction."