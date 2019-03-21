File picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The City of Cape Town is waiting for the North Gauteng High Court to determine a date to rule on whether independent power producers (IPPs) can supply the city with electricity. Speaking on the Eskom crisis in Bellville on Wednesday, EWN reported, Mayor Dan Plato said: "We want to loosen ourselves from Eskom. There is a lot of private energy producers in the Western Cape. We want to spread our wings."

The City of Cape Town wants provisions to allow electricity to be purchased directly by municipalities from Independent Power Producers (IPP).

The City has taken Energy Minister Jeff Radebe and the energy regulator to the high court to challenge the status quo that allows municipalities to purchase from IPPs only if they have ministerial approval.

The City of Cape Town filed its first court papers in 2017, challenging Eskom's exclusive rights to procure electricity for resale from independent suppliers. The City buys almost all of its electricity from Eskom.

In 2015, the city applied to then Energy Minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson for a determination that would allow it to purchase renewable energy from independent power suppliers. That application was never determined.

The City now wants a determination to purchase up to 400 megawatts of renewable energy from independent suppliers.

The City's mayoral committee member for energy and climate change, Phindile Maxiti, said at the end of last month: "After load shedding, one can see the importance of being allowed to procure from the IPPs as we cannot allow a situation where economic growth will be affected."

Meanwhile, though Eskom had denied reports that it was planning to increase load shedding to stage 5 and 6 levels, energy expert Ted Blom accused Eskom on Wednesday of "lying", because it had effectively entered stage 5 load-shedding territory.

"Eskom is lying to us. They said yesterday at their press briefing, with the minister in the room, that on Monday we dropped 4 900MW. Now if you follow their definitions, that’s stage 5.

"That’s why everybody is complaining because they have never experienced this in their lives before,” Blom said in an interview with eNCA.

