Police call on public for help in finding Yibanathi Tizana, missing in Knysna area

Cape Town - Police in Knysna have called on the public to help find 24-year-old Yibanathi Tizana from Rolihlahla Street, White Location, who has been missing for almost a week. “Investigation into her disappearance reveals that she left her residence on Wednesday, 15 March 2023 and never returned.

“Her next of kin reported her as missing on Friday, 17 March 2023 when a search to trace her commenced,” police spokesperson Christopher Spies said. The search continued on Monday, with the deployment of a trained police search-and-rescue dog. The Knysna municipality said the police, community members, ward councillor Phindile Petros, Knysna mayor Aubrey Tsengwa and municipal manager Ombali Sebola all rallied behind the search for Tizana.

“The SAPS and CPF are urging anyone who may have any information about Yibanathi’s whereabouts to come forward and assist in the search. “It is crucial that they receive any leads or information that could help to locate her as soon as possible. “Let us all come together and do our part in helping the Knysna SAPS and Knysna CPF find Yibanathi Tizana and bring her back to her loved ones,” the municipality said.

The investigating officer, Sergeant Shaun Quine, called on the public to come forward with any information that could ensure Tizana’s safe return. Anyone with information may anonymously contact the investigating officer at the Knysna Detective Branch at 044 302 6677 or 084 588 4830. Alternatively, information can be shared via Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or the MySAPS app.