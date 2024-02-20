Police called on to probe three initiation deaths in Western Cape

The Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport has lodged criminal complaints following the deaths of three initiates in the province during the recently concluded summer initiation season. The season had about 1 500 boys from the Cape Metro, Cape Winelands, Central Karoo, Garden Route, Overberg, and West Coast completing the rites of passage to manhood.

“The summer initiation season of 2023 was not without challenges. The Western Cape recorded three fatalities during the summer initiation season of 2023. “In the wake of the passing of the three initiates, the Western Cape Provincial Initiation Co-ordinating Committee (WCPICC) filed criminal cases with the SAPS in accordance with Section 33(1) of the Customary Initiation Act. “The cases are still in the investigation phase, and no further updates are currently available,” said the department.

Cultural Affairs and Sport MEC Anroux Marais said the WCPICC was established to ensure that every initiation school is legal and in compliance with the Act as well so as to prevent initiation deaths. "While we worked with our partners to provide all the training and support we could muster, the fact is that three precious Western Cape lives were lost. I convey my deepest empathy to the families and loved ones of the departed. Following each of the three deaths, criminal charges were laid with the police and those cases are continuing. “We also closed down several illegal initiation sites, and laid criminal charges against those running these illegal initiation schools.

“In the run-up to the winter initiation season, we will ensure even stricter compliance with the law, and will follow a pro-active zero tolerance policy against everybody and anybody who endangers the lives of our people in the Western Cape by flouting the laws governing initiation," she said. February 1 marked the preparatory phase for the winter initiation season starting on May 1. “The WCPICC encourages all initiation schools and forums to comply with the act by submitting their applications early for the upcoming winter initiation season. Forums and initiation schools are encouraged to work together with the WCPICC to effectively monitor the upcoming winter initiation season to ensure the well-being of the initiates and to ensure zero fatalities.”