Police commended for their swift action in rescue of child

Free State police have been lauded for their swift action in their rescue of a one-year- old girl kidnapped from a mall in Thabong at the weekend. Police spokesperson Stephen Thakeng said a mother came to the Thabong Police Station to register a missing persons file after her one-year, nine-month-old daughter was kidnapped in a mall in Thabong on Saturday.

“Preliminary investigation was conducted by the SAPS members together with Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit members. “Video footage from the mall was obtained. “A man was seen taking a child and entered with her inside the sedan and drove off from the mall.”

The police initiated the search and visited all the gatherings of traditional healers in Thabong, until the information came about Extention 15 Hani Park Bronville. The child was found safe and brought back to her parents on Sunday. “A 45-year-old male person was arrested for kidnapping and he will appear soon in Welkom Magistrate Court.”

Lejweleputswa District Commissioner Major General Tholie Afonso said parents must always keep their children close to them especially while shopping, and know their whereabouts even at their homes. Founder of child rights organisation, Molo Songololo, Patric Solomon said they were happy to hear that due to immediate police action the abducted child was found unharmed. “We commend the quick, thoughtful, and effective investigation and search.

“This abduction shows how vulnerable and at-risk children are. “There are many people that come into contact with children who want to harm them. Parents must always be on high alert. “Public spaces as well as children’s own homes are not 100% safe spaces.

“Always keep an eye on children and put in place strategies to prevent and combat child abuse and child abductions and kidnappings. “With older children, parents must ensure they have information and skills to help keep children safe and protected.” Meanwhile a 27-year-old woman from the Nonyevu locality in Port St Johns is facing a murder charge after the body of her 11-month-old baby was found in the bushes by a local man.

“It is alleged that on Friday, 5 January 2024, the man went into the bushes to urinate when he found the baby in a refuse bag. “He alerted the members of the community, and the mother was traced,” Eastern Cape police spokesperson Welile Matyolo said. The mother was assaulted by the community and is hospitalised.

“According to police information, on December 29, the infant got sick and passed away at about 5am on January 1. It is alleged that the mother wrapped the child with a towel, put her in a plastic bag then threw her in the bushes at Nonyevu locality where she was living at the time.” “She will be charged for murder and will appear in the Port St Johns magistrate court. A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.” Solomons said the case was disturbing.