Police failed to stop for desperate mom in terrifying road spiking incident

Pretoria mother Lucy Tleane is counting her blessings after she drove her vehicle over spikes while on the road at night. The mom of two was with her sister when her car hit the spikes on the Letlhabile Road heading towards Brits. The sisters were on their way to Ga-Rankuwa at 8.30pm on April 27.

“As I was driving, I could feel that something was not right and I stopped to check. I realised it was a spike incident when I saw a huge cut on the front wheel (driver’s side); it looked like something had ripped off a piece of a tyre on the side,” she said. Pretoria woman, Lucy Tleane hit spikes while driving her Mercedes Benz along Letlhabile Road, heading to Ga-Rarankuwa and she kept driving from the scene. “I quickly got back into the car and drove off slowly. I then called my partner and he advised me to drive until I got to the next informal settlement and wait for him there. “At some point I could feel the car was just going to stop, but I kept driving. I was coming from Legonyane village and driving to Ga-Rankuwa, I was supposed to drop off my sister and proceed to Amandasig,” said Tleane.

The seasoned community development practitioner, who works in North West, said that while frantically driving from the scene, hope flickered for a moment when she noticed a marked police vehicle behind her. “I tried to stop it by hooting, but it just passed by. I also tried to flick my car lights, signalling the police, but the SAPS vehicle just faded into the dark. The Motor Industry Staff Association (MISA) has raised the alarm on the increase in road spiking incidents where motorists are robbed and raped. Picture: MISA “There were other police cars we tried to stop, but none stopped. I drove for about 40 minutes, until I headed into one of the gravel roads into an informal settlement,” said Tleane.

“I am very disappointed in the police. They failed me as a woman who was desperate for help. “I am now scared to drive at any time of the day, and when I am driving, I try (to shift out of the way of) any little thing on the road, thinking it is a spike,” she said. Tleane advised: “Women should try to avoid driving at night at all costs.. If possible, sleep over wherever you are and only leave in the morning. When you realise you have been spiked, do not get out of the car like I did, just drive until the car cannot move. “Also share your location with your loved ones as much as possible, even if it is every 30 minutes while you are on the road, just share your location,” she said.