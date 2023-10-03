Police ‘hot on heels’ of suspects in Mraqisa murder

Police were “hot on the heels” of three suspects wanted in connection with the murder of slain police officer Lindela Mraqisa murder, Police Minister Bheki Cele said. “The close protector to Deputy Police Minister, Cassel Mathale was one of five people killed in a drive-by shooting on Saturday evening in Gugulethu,” said Cele.

“The shootings have been ruthless, killing women and children, professionals, breadwinners and even one of our own Warrant Officer Lindela Mraqisa was not spared.” Mathale’s VIP protector, Mraqisa was killed in a hail of bullets along with Christopher Jordan, Khanyiso Ngqabe, Kevin (surname unknown) and Babalwa (surname unknown), when suspects attacked their two parked cars in NY 5. During a media briefing on Tuesday led by the National Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, Cele provided an update on the SAPS’ response to serious and violent crime in the Western Cape.

He said criminals were “trying to unleash fear and terrorism” in communities including Gugulethu, Manenberg and Ravensmead, “where we have seen shootings resulting in multiple deaths”. “Over 155 000 suspects have been arrested for contact and serious crimes such as murder, rape, robberies and hijacking throughout the country. “Thousands of these suspects have been arrested in this province since the start of Operation Shanela, five months ago,” said Cele.