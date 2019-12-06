Police hunt robbers of new Grassy Park store









File picture: Supplied Cape Town – Police have launched a manhunt for four suspects who robbed a newly opened Spar store in Grassy Park. Police spokesperson Mihlali Majikela said a case of business robbery had been registered for investigation following the incident in Victoria Road at about 4am yesterday. “According to reports, four unknown suspects broke the front window of a shop and gained entry. They took cigarettes worth an undisclosed value and fled the scene in a vehicle driven by an additional suspect. “Only one of the suspects had a firearm. No shots were fired and no injuries were reported. No arrests have been made at this stage,” Majikela said. Grassy Park Community Policing Forum chairperson Melvin Jonkers said they were concerned that commercial crime would increase in the area as the festive season sets in.

“We condemn the incident and are calling for police visibility. This was the first time the store was robbed after it opened about a week ago. We’re also grateful that no shots were fired or people injured.

“We’re now in December and big festive days are approaching, meaning commercial crime will increase. We would like to see more police vans on these streets near shopping centres,” said Jonkers.

Last month Minister of Police Bheki Cele and the City’s safety and security directorate separately launched their festive season readiness plans, highlighting measures put in place to keep residents safe during the holiday period.

Cele said all leave for police officers across the country would be cancelled for December to ensure more boots on the streets and in high volume areas like shopping centres.

Anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 0860010111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

Cape Times