Police spokesperson Mihlali Majikela said a case of business robbery had been registered for investigation following the incident in Victoria Road at about 4am yesterday.
“According to reports, four unknown suspects broke the front window of a shop and gained entry. They took cigarettes worth an undisclosed value and fled the scene in a vehicle driven by an additional suspect.
“Only one of the suspects had a firearm. No shots were fired and no injuries were reported. No arrests have been made at this stage,” Majikela said.
Grassy Park Community Policing Forum chairperson Melvin Jonkers said they were concerned that commercial crime would increase in the area as the festive season sets in.