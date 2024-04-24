Police instructor arrested for alleged rape of trainee

A local police instructor has been arrested for the alleged rape of a female police trainee.
Independent Police Investigative Directorate spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said the incident allegedly occurred on March 31.
“It is alleged that on March 31, 2024, a police instructor at a Phillipi Police Training Academy in the Western Cape called a female police trainee to his office and she went to the office after she had several excuses in the past for not going to his office. It is alleged that the instructor locked the door once the complainant was inside, and raped her. She was allowed to leave after the alleged rape, but she did not report the incident immediately,” said Shuping, adding that the
incident was reported days later.
“Ipid arrested the instructor on April 21 on a charge of rape. He appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, and the case was postponed to May 2 for a formal bail application,” said Shuping.
Anti-gender-based violence organisation Ilitha Labantu condemned the incident.
Spokesperson Siyabulela Monakali said: “Ilitha Labantu strongly condemns the action of those who violate the dignity of women in our society. Rape in South Africa has reached alarming scales and it is particularly worrisome when acts of this nature are committed by those who are entrusted with upholding and enforcing the law.
“This may not be an isolated incident. This is a sad state of affairs and we call for strong actions to be taken to ensure that the full might of the law is applied. We cannot claim to be making any real progress until we root out these acts of injustice.”
Ilitha Labantu offers its services to those who may have experienced any form of gender-based violence and can be contacted via their 24-hour support lines on 072 076 6118 or 072 063 4407
