Police instructor arrested for alleged rape of trainee

“It is alleged that on March 31, 2024, a police instructor at a Phillipi Police Training Academy in the Western Cape called a female police trainee to his office and she went to the office after she had several excuses in the past for not going to his office. It is alleged that the instructor locked the door once the complainant was inside, and raped her. She was allowed to leave after the alleged rape, but she did not report the incident immediately,” said Shuping, adding that the

incident was reported days later.

“Ipid arrested the instructor on April 21 on a charge of rape. He appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, and the case was postponed to May 2 for a formal bail application,” said Shuping.