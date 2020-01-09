This despite the Department of Social Development (DSD) saying that Crime Intelligence was involved in the matter against the NPO based in Philippi, which also faces allegations of maladministration.
This comes after the home was shut down in December due to “unhealthy conditions and unsafe structures” and allegations of possession of pornography and maladministration.
The shutdown of the home for the destitute resulted in 11 girls being sent home to families who were “unfit” to take care of them in the first place.
DSD spokesperson Joshua Chigome said they could not confirm whether a criminal case had been opened against two board members at the establishment at the centre of the allegations.