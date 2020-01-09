Police not investigating 'unsafe' Philippi home for destitute kids









Beitun-Nur Home for destitute girls in Schaapkraal, Philippi. Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Police are not investigating the Beitun Nur Society for the Destitute following allegations that its administrator had installed cameras inside the home to watch naked girls, and kept child pornography on his computer. This despite the Department of Social Development (DSD) saying that Crime Intelligence was involved in the matter against the NPO based in Philippi, which also faces allegations of maladministration. This comes after the home was shut down in December due to “unhealthy conditions and unsafe structures” and allegations of possession of pornography and maladministration. The shutdown of the home for the destitute resulted in 11 girls being sent home to families who were “unfit” to take care of them in the first place. DSD spokesperson Joshua Chigome said they could not confirm whether a criminal case had been opened against two board members at the establishment at the centre of the allegations.

“The department’s primary responsibility is the safety of the children. We have sent out our team to investigate the matter, as we received complaints of a matter involving children,” said Chigome, confirming this was an independent investigation.

Earlier this week, Zona Morton, spokesperson for the Beitun Nur Crisis Committee - in a message circulated via social media - apologised profusely for the condition the home was in after board members visited the premises about three weeks ago.

Police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said Philippi police had no criminal cases opened relating to the Beiten Nur Society for the Destitute.

Morton yesterday said they were in the process of gathering CCTV footage to hand over as part of a criminal investigation, but did not have a case number by deadline.

Earlier this week, Morton had said that board members regretted that they allowed in-fighting to spiral.

“We were caught up in our own disputes and did not act seriously and effectively first and foremost in the best interests of the children due to us not having access to Beitun Nur,” said Morton.

Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez said earlier this week that the department was working closely with the complainants and all the relevant stakeholders.

“The team out on the ground and the department’s officials will leave no stone unturned regarding this matter,” she said.

Cape Times