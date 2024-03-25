Police ombudsman on positive streak with case finalisations

The Western Cape Police Ombudsman (WCPO) has finalised over 86% of their cases during the first three quarters of last year. According to the WCPO, they have finalised 265 of the current 307 cases between April to December 2023.

The office confirmed that there are currently 30 cases being investigated, eight still need to be allocated, while four are yet to be finalised. Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said: “The Ombudsman’s office plays an important role in holding SAPS accountable so that they can deliver an effective and professional service to the residents of the province. “To achieve such a high completion rate is admirable, and no less than what residents deserve. I urge the office to ensure that the outstanding matters are swiftly dealt with. I also encourage our communities to make use of the services offered by the Ombudsman.

“The WCPO’s office is another layer that we use in this province to achieve improved policing practices. As the Western Cape government, we will continue to support the Ombudsman’s office so that they are better placed to conduct their work impartially and independently,” said Allen. The office also communicated that during quarter 2, July to September 2023, 25 poor investigation reports were received. These originated from various SAPS stations, including Athlone, Bishop Lavis, Bothasig, Darling, Delft, Hout Bay, Khayelitsha, Lansdowne, Lentegeur, Manenberg, Mitchells Plain, Nyanga, Paarl East, Philippi, Provincial Head Office, Riviersonderend, Somerset West, Stellenbosch, Table View, Uniondale, and Wynberg FCS. For quarter 3, October to December 2023, 21 poor investigation complaints were received.

They were reported for SAPS stations in Belhar, Bishop Lavis, Clanwilliam, Da Gamaskop, Hout Bay, Kensington, Kleinvlei, Knysna, Lingelethu West, Manenberg, Mitchells Plain, Muizenberg, Pacaltsdorp, Philippi, Piketberg, Pinelands, Robertson, Saldanha, and Table View. The Western Cape is the only province with a dedicated police ombudsman, which was created by the Western Cape Community Safety Act of 2013. The WCPO’s office can be reached Monday to Friday between 7am and 4pm at 021 483 0669, [email protected] or https://www.westerncape.gov.za/police-ombudsman/