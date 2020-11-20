Police presence expected as EFF members set for protest at Brackenfell High School

Cape Town - The EFF is expected to gather at Brackenfell High School on Friday, with law enforcement, neighbourhood watch, CPF members, education officials and the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) monitoring events. The party has been granted permission to protest outside the school from noon. This was after racially charged violence broke out when EFF members who were peacefully protesting against an alleged whites-only private matric dance event, were attacked last week. The provincial Education Department on Thursday confirmed that the school would be open but may close earlier than normal and exams, other than for matrics, would be re-scheduled. The EFF had cancelled a meeting with education MEC Debbie Schäfer on Thursday, saying they were busy preparing for Friday’s protest. EFF provincial spokesperson Wandile Kasibe said the party had written to Schäfer some time ago asking to meet to discuss the matter.’’

He claimed it was only after notices of the protest were shared on social media that she apparently agreed to meet.

“We are going to Brackenfell. We will be picketing and handing over a memorandum, following all (Covid-19) protocols,” he said.

Schäfer said: “It is very clear that the EFF is not interested in discussing and resolving their concerns. Their only intent is to intimidate and disrupt schooling.”

The City said it had convened an urgent meeting with the police and other law-enforcement authorities following the receipt of a sworn affidavit from education authorities expressing “concerns of violence and intimidation” related to the planned protest.

“The SAPS have committed to a high policing presence in the Brackenfell area, reporting that a comprehensive operational plan had been settled between the SAPS, metro police, law enforcement and traffic, along with the relevant CPFs and Neighbourhood Watch.

“As with other large protests, the SAPS and metro police video units will be present to record the events and incidents, to assist in prosecutions.” They called for people to avoid the area.

The SAHRC, meanwhile, said it was involved in numerous investigations around recent allegations that had emerged from the school.

