Police probe after body found in shallow grave outside Robertson

Cape Town - Police are investigating the discovery of a man’s body on a farm outside Robertson. The man is believed to be Peter October, who was reported missing by his family.

Police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala said Robertson police were following all possible leads and no arrests have been made yet. “Robertson police are investigating a case of murder following the discovery of a body in the bushes. “The deceased was reported missing by his family on Wednesday, February 23, 2023.

“No arrest has been effected at this point; Robertson police are following all possible leads,” he said. Executive director of the Rural and Farm Workers Development Organisation, Billy Claasen, urged police to leave no stone unturned to catch the culprits responsible for October’s death. “A lot of allegations and rumours are going around as to who is responsible for his death. We do not promote any lawlessness, and have asked people to not steal grapes from farmers or anything from anyone. With this said, we call on farmers to contact the SAPS in times like these and stop making use of security companies. Some of these companies are operating like vigilante groups.