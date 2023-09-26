Police probe negligence after bus crash along Jakes Gerwel Drive

Police are investigating cases of reckless and negligent driving as well as culpable homicide after three people were killed and more than 20 injured in a bus crash along Jakes Gerwel Drive on Monday. The bus was seen on its side with multiple people trapped underneath.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said Athlone police arrived on the scene at about 8.45am. “They found a bus from a local company lying on its side in the road. They immediately requested the services of the emergency services.

“Three passengers sustained fatal injuries and were declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel while 35 passengers sustained serious injuries and were transported to hospitals,” Swartbooi said. “Athlone police registered cases of reckless and negligent driving as well as culpable homicide for further investigation.” A spokesperson for Golden Arrow bus services,John Dammert, said the driver lost control of the bus.

“We can confirm that one of our buses was involved in an accident along Jakes Gerwel Drive this morning at 8.45am. The driver lost control of the bus.” Dammert said three people were dead and 21 injured who were taken to Groote Schuur, Tygerberg and Mitchells Plain hospitals. Cape Town Traffic spokesperson Kevin Jacobs said the City’s emergency services were on the scene.

Jakes Gerwel Drive southbound was closed between Klipfontein and Turfhall roads before being reopened later in the day. Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie conveyed condolences to those who lost loved ones. "My heartfelt condolences go out to those who lost loved ones in the tragic bus incident in Cape Town this morning. I also wish a speedy recovery to the people who are injured. "Golden Arrow confirmed that one of their buses was involved in an accident."