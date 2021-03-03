Police question three more people after Kraaifontein cop murders - Cele

Cape Town - Three more people were being questioned in connection with the killing of two officers who were also robbed of their firearms in Kraaifontein, says Police Minister Bheki Cele. He made the remarks when visiting the families of the slain officers yesterday – a day after a suspect was arrested. The suspect was arrested in Mandela Park, Khayelitsha, after the Hawks activated a 72-hour plan to apprehend those involved in the ambush shooting of Sergeant Mnakwazo Mdoko, 46, and Constable Mninawa Breakfast, 28, while they were on patrol in Phumla Street, Bloekombos, early on Sunday. Accused Mxoleleni Sikhala, 32, has been charged with two counts of murder, attempted murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances, after allegedly stealing two firearms, 45 rounds of 9mm ammunition and a cellphone. He appeared in the Blue Downs Magistrate's Court yesterday, where the case was postponed to next Tuesday.

Cele yesterday said KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape were “hostile” when it came to police officers, and the government would need to closely look into this.

“This morning we visited the family of a 45-year-old and now are here at the house of a very young man, a 28-year-old, and it tells you the hostility of this place when it comes to police.

“The officers were just doing their job, they were patrolling and making sure that communities are safe, but there is a trend that is developing around the shebeens. People begin to resist and think they can work outside the law,” said Cele.

“This province has been targeted by local and international drug lords, hence the problem in Mitchells Plain, where people die daily, and also in Kraaifontein because it's targeted.

“It is important that all three spheres of government work together to protect the people of this province and put aside the political differences. This province is the only one that was officially given extra resources, including the anti-gang unit,” he said.

Mdoko's widow, Nozipho Ntantiso, who is six months pregnant, described her husband as a kind and caring man.

“He cared about everyone, but he would put his family first before everything. He was loved by people because he would assist in any way, from finances to food.

“He had a good heart and did not like to see other people suffering in front of him, he would sacrifice even his last cent to make sure that the other person had something to eat.

“We will miss everything about him, from his smile to being a family man loved by the community,” said Ntantiso.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the case against Sikhala was postponed for bail information and for an attorney for the accused to come on board.

The memorial service for the men will be held on Friday.

Cape Times