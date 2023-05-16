Police recover hijacked cargo truck in Manenberg

Cape Town - Four suspects have been arrested after they were found in possession of stolen goods and a hijacked truck in Manenberg. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the suspects were nabbed by members of the Maitland Flying Squad, who followed up on information on Tuesday morning.

“The members were doing high-density patrols in the Manenberg precinct when they received information about a possible hijacked vehicle, which led them to the industrial area in Vygieskraal Road, Manenberg. “As they drove down Steenbras Road they spotted a Scania truck with a registration number that was reported as hijacked in Maitland. “The truck was approached and three men aged 23 to 30 and a 42-year-old woman were arrested for being in possession of the hijacked vehicle and stolen property.

“The truck and cargo were confiscated. The suspects are scheduled to appear in court once charged,” said Van Wyk. Meanwhile in a separate incident, the Bishop Lavis SAPS Crime Prevention Unit members deployed to prevent smash-and-grab crimes at T-Block in Bonteheuwel acted swiftly on a gang fight on Monday. “On Monday, at 3pm, the members witnessed two rival gangs starting to throw stones at one another in Jakes Gerwel Drive.

“As the members accosted them, they noticed one of the men going down in a kneeling position and pointing an object in the direction of the rival gang. “The members acted swiftly and caught up with the male as he attempted to run into a nearby premises in Turksvy Road. “The 32-year-old suspect was apprehended and a 9mm pistol was confiscated. It was established that the firearm had jammed, preventing the shot to be discharged,” said Van Wyk.