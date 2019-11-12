Police to only have sporadic patrols for Herolds Bay boy's body









The 35-year-old Heidi Scheepers with her husband Ettienne. Photo: Facebook Cape Town – Southern Cape police have called off the search for the missing 6-year-old Cozette Scheepers. This is the second time police have been unable to find the body of a victim who had plunged 100m down a cliff at Voëlklip beach, near Herolds Bay. The bodies of Cozette's 2-year-old brother, Hugo, and her 35-year-old mother, Heidi, were found in the sea after they went missing on October 22. Cozette had attended a school for children with special needs. At the weekend, the George Herald reported, family and friends paid their last respects during a touching memorial service at Eden Place Church. On October 24, their vehicle, a VW Caravelle, was found at the bottom of a cliff at Voëlklip beach.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said on Monday there would still be sporadic patrols along the coastline.

“Basically the search has been called off but we will continue with sporadic patrols in that area. It's not scheduled patrols but acting on information from the public.

"So we still appeal to the public to be vigilant and look out for any debris or any objects that might float along the coastline.”

Heidi's body was recovered two days after that of her son had been recovered.

The 35-year-old lived close to the Voëlklip beach where the trio went missing after going for a walk on the beach at about 6pm, initially with her husband Ettienne.

In the George Herald, Ettienne denied rumours at the end of last month of insurance fraud, financial problems, physical abuse and extramarital affair.

"We are personally financially sound and our businesses are doing well. We are in no financial plight. I also did not commit any form of fraud, have any affairs or beat my wife and children," said Ettienne, owner of the Herolds Bay café.

Regarding rumours about Heidi suffering from depression, he said: "She received medication and treatment for it… It was under control and she was fine."

Three Nelson Mandela Bay University, from the George campus, died in the early hours on November 15, 2015 after their Toyota bakkie plunged 100m down a cliff after leaving a gravel road near Voëlklip beach.

The bodies of 21-year-old Marnic Els and 22-year-old Luandro Jansen were found, but the 20-year-old Werner Finger's body was never recovered.

