Police Minister Bheki Cele Photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Crime-fighting methods used a decade ago that contributed to South Africa’s lowest murder rates post-1994 would be revisited and considered in tackling crime, said Police Minister Bheki Cele. At the annual briefing to the National Assembly committee on police on the 2018/19 annual crime statistics yesterday, Cele referenced the 2009/10 to 2011/12 crime stats on murder, which showed a steady decline in the number of murders committed.

Nationally in 2009/10 there were 16 767 recorded murders, while in 2010/11 it declined to 15 893, and then again to 15 554 in 2011/12.

Ever since then the figures have increased to bring it to 21 022 murders in 2018/19.

Cele yesterday said some “good practices” that were dropped since 2009 could once again come in use in fighting crime.

While he could not elaborate on all the tactics being reconsidered, Cele mentioned dedicated “tracking teams” and increased visible policing.

“We are reviving the tracking team, people trained to make sure we find every criminal we want.

“They had one job, and that was to ask the detectives to give them the list of most-wanted people, and then go and get those people.

“There was a high degree of arrest, so people understood that if they committed crimes they would be arrested. The commissioner is working with provincial commissioners in dealing with those teams going forward,” Cele said.

Increased visible policing was also on the cards, Cele said.

“You will remember that most exists and entrances to townships and highways had parked cars visible for 24 hours. That visibility made a lot of sense to the general populous, and created fear with criminals

“Other things that we did which we are bringing back can’t be said right now, but the old working methodologies and the new ones we are working on will reduce crime, especially fear-crimes and murder,” Cele said.

Cape Times