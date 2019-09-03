Leighandre 'Baby Lee' Jegels Photo: Facebook

Cape Town – The Independent Police Directorate (Ipid) is continuing its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the murder of boxing champion Leighandre “Baby Lee” Jegels. This after the main suspect, police officer Bulelani Manyakama, 37, died from head injuries in hospital yesterday following a car accident.

“The investigation continues for possible inquest consideration, which the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will make a decision on once our investigations are complete,” Ipid spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said.

Manyakama had dated 25-year-old Jegels, and was based at East London’s Tactical Response Team.

Seisa said Manyakama was off-duty on Friday when he shot and killed Jegels, and also wounded her mother.

Manyakama then collided with another vehicle minutes after the shooting, and was arrested.

“The TRT member who was hospitalised after shooting his girlfriend and her mother has been certified dead. The same suspect was supposed to appear in court for the alleged offences,” Siesa said.

In a statement following her murder the Select Committee on Education and Technology, Sports, Arts and Culture sent its condolences to the family.

Committee chairperson Mamagase Nchabeleng said: “This shocking incident has robbed a young woman of a bright future, a family of a beloved daughter and the world of a boxing star.”

Nchabeleng added that Jegels was not just a hero to many women across the world, but shattered the opinions of those who thought that females did not belong in boxing.

The committee called on Ipid for a speedy investigation and a clear message to be sent to police officers who they said were often the perpetrators of such incidents.

Cape Times