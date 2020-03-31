Police watchdog probing two deaths during lockdown in Cape Town

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town – The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating two cases in which Cape Town residents have been killed during the lockdown. A man was shot dead in Langa on Sunday after he allegedly charged at officers with a knife during a chase, the police watchdog said on Tuesday. Police were pursuing the occupants of a car under suspicion in Langa when an occupant got out and allegedly charged at them with a knife, Ipid spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said. "The police retaliated and fatally shot the deceased," said Seisa. Ipid is also investigating the death of a man who lived in a Ravensmead community.

The Ravensmead Community Policing Forum (CPF) is also trying to establish if police misconduct led to Petrus Miggels' death, EWN reported.

The CPF's Zelda Trantraal said police had allegedly caught the man with alcohol shortly before he died. It is alleged that he had been beaten and tasered by the police.

"This guy was on the road and he went to a tavern here and he had some alcohol that they found on him. However, people are feeling that the police, if they used any brutality on him, that should not have been the case."

She said the authorities needed to educate the public about what the lockdown rules were.

No arrests have been made in connection with Miggels' death.

Ipid is also investigating an alleged raped that took place in Saldanha Bay on the West Coast. A woman was allegedly locked in her house by her police officer husband between March 8 and 28 and repeatedly raped.

Cape Times