Police watchdog probing why man collected son's body parts after hit-and-run









File picture: Boxer Ngwenya/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is probing the death of 26-year-old Nicolin Davids of Heidelberg, allegedly killed as a result of police action. Davids was killed in an alleged hit-and-run accident by a police officer. His body was found in an open field following an annual community sports day last month.

Davids was declared dead at the scene by an off-duty emergency services member who attended the event.





Residents had sought the assistance of activist Colin Arendse, who wrote to Police Minister Bheki Cele requesting his intervention in what he described as gross negligence by police officers in securing the scene of the accident, among other allegations.





Ipid spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said their agency was investigating the circumstances surrounding Davids's death.





"We confirm that the culpable homicide report was received and recorded as a death resulting from police action. No one has been arrested yet as the investigation is still far from completion," he said.





According to police, a truck allegedly drove over Davids while he was lying on the field and a culpable homicide case was registered.





Police said the truck driver was taken in for questioning and a post-mortem conducted as part of the investigation.





Davids's stepfather, Hendrik Liebenberg, earlier recounted how he collected his son's body parts and placed them in a bag, seemingly left behind by the police.





On Friday, residents had marched to the Heidelberg police station to show their unhappiness regarding this investigation.





Community leader Purcila Hunter said: "No one showed up to meet us and this has angered our community even more.





"We have been informed that Ipid will be investigating this matter and we want them to look into all the other cases that have gone unsolved under this police station."





Hunter said that Davids's family had held a memorial service for their son as they were still waiting for his body to be released to them.





Heidelberg police spokesperson Warrant Officer Alroy Windevogel said: "The march was illegal and at no point was an application made to the local municipality.





"Investigators from Ipid have visited the station and the forensic report handed over.





"Speculation regarding a police vehicle are unfounded and we await forensic evidence that DNA found beneath another truck will match that of the victim and reveal the matter to be an unfortunate accident."





Anyone with information about the incident can anonymously contact Crime Stop 086 001 0111 or SMS Crime Line at 32211.





Cape Times







