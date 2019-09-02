Uyinene Mrwetyana Photo: Facebook

Cape Town – A 42-year-old man has been charged with the alleged rape and murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana as well as defeating the ends of justice. The Clareinch Post Office employee, where first-year film and media studies student Mrwetyana was last seen around lunchtime on August 24, appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Prosecutor Nomnikelo Konisi informed the court that the accused was charged with rape and murder as well as defeating the ends of justice.

Konisi said: "Your honour on the day of her disappearance she came to collect a parcel at Claremont Post Office. The lights were out and the accused asked her to return later.

"When she returned, he accosted her and allegedly raped her. She fought back and he hit her with a scale.

"The accused later dumped her body in Lingelethu West and took investigators to the scene."

The court ordered that the identity of the accused not be released and that no pictures be taken.

The accused is back in court on November 5 via an audio link from prison.

After the man's arrest in Claremont on Friday, police said they were confident the suspect would be able to reveal more answers and bring an end to "days of uncertainty" for the 19-year-old Mrwetyana's "family, friends and all others concerned".

Three private investigators, appointed by the family, the university and Roscommon House, were involved in the case.

Western Cape NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said blood was found on the shoes and the car of the accused. He also has a previous conviction of robbery.

Cape Times and Cape Argus