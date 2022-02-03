Praise for Table View SBV guards who thwarted Dunoon cash heist

CAPE TOWN - The SBV security team that foiled an attempted cash-in-transit heist in Dunoon on Thursday morning has been hailed for their bravery. The attempted robbery in Potsdam Road at the Shoprite Centre was captured on video by several witnesses, and has been shared widely on social media.

#CITRobbery Potsdam Road at Shoprite Centre, Dunoon, Cape Town. pic.twitter.com/tNIeJN8ClM — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) February 3, 2022 The SBV armed guards successfully defended the money following a shoot-out in which one guard was wounded in the arm. Three guards in the back of the vehicle were also injured when the van made contact with the suspects’ car. SBV chief executive Mark Barrett said the wounded employee was in a stable condition. “I would like to commend the team for their bravery while defending this attack, and reiterate that SBV will not tolerate any attacks that place our employees’ lives at risk.

“SBV’s Risk and Compliance team will do everything possible to support the authorities in apprehending the suspects involved in this attack. “We are extremely proud of the quick and evasive action taken by our CIT team in this unsuccessful attack, and we wish our injured staff member a safe and speedy recovery. Our thoughts are with his family and his colleagues. We cannot comment further as an investigation is under way and we are co-operating with the SAPS as they investigate,” Barrett said. According to Table View police, two vehicles, a Mercedes Benz and a BMW, tried to force the transit vehicle off the road and started shooting at the driver, hitting him in the arm.

The three other guards in the back of the vehicle were injured when the driver of their vehicle forced the Mercedes Benz off the road. “The occupants of the Mercedes jumped into the BMW and sped off without getting their hands on any cash. The registration number of the Mercedes was tested, and it was confirmed as having been stolen in Khayelitsha. “The injured guards were taken to hospital for medical attention.”