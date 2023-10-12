Prasa railway residents to be relocated

Siyahlala informal settlement shack dwellers living along the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) central railway line in Langa will be relocated in February 2025. According to the Housing Development Agency (HDA), this was due to fund scarcity as the overall funding for the relocation plan would cost more than R117.6 million, excluding contingencies.

This was reported to the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on Wednesday during a virtual, joint presentation by Prasa, HDA, the City and the departments of Transport and Human Settlements. The meeting was to report on the progress made regarding the implementation of relocation plans for residents living on railway tracks in Langa, Philippi and Khayelitsha. The central line, once Cape Town’s busiest railway corridor, has not been operational since 2019 following vandalism and occupations.

“There are about 1 254 households in Langa. The total funding for the relocation plan is estimated to cost R117 614 470. “To expedite and unlock the programme the HDA provided funding for the acquisition of Farm 786 and Farm 790, at R12.7m, and needs to be reimbursed. “Due to the outstanding conclusion of statutory processes and unavailability of funding in the 2023/24 financial year the planned relocation date is February 2025.

“Langa will only be funded through the 2024/2025 financial year budget allocation,” said HDA Western Cape member Ndumiso Mkhwanazi. Siyahlala informal settlement resident and activist Nomazmo Gatuya said they were informed about the developments late Wednesday afternoon at a meeting with some officials. “We are not happy at all but we feel like there’s nothing we can do because they claim to have no funds this year. There have been many dates and excuses given and we are tired.

“At least we now know that land will be near Mitchells Plain, but still 2025 is far. “We are faced with flooding here and when children were electrocuted in other communities during the recent floods we were fearful. “More than six or seven householders are forced to use one temporary toilet.

“Some households still use buckets to relieve themselves. We requested that in the interim they at least prioritise this sanitation issue, but had no response,” said Gatuya. Mkhwanazi said progress was seen in Operation Bekela, a short-term relocation plan that will see trains operating a limited service between Philippi and Khayelitsha. About 2 648 people need to be removed by the end of this year. Prasa Chief Executive Hishaam Emeran said the entity would reimburse the HDA for the R12.7m utilised for the acquisition of the farm lands.