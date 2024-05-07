Prasa to award delayed security tender in 3 months

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) is expecting to award its long-awaited new security tender in about three months. This was according to an affidavit the state entity filed in compliance with an April 9 Western Cape High Court order.

In a scathing court order last month, Acting Judge Michael Bishop expressed disappointment at Prasa’s failure to produce plans for a new tender for the protection of commuters, trains and infrastructure. He ordered Prasa to file an affidavit which includes plans and timelines for issuing the tender and a proposal for how the court should continue to supervise the implementation of the tender, and any other information it considers relevant to the court’s ongoing supervision. “It is unfortunate that ongoing supervision is required. I had hoped that Prasa would have completed the 2023 tender and that this court could conclude its role. But it was not to be. Ongoing supervision remains vital to ensure that all the parties work together until a new tender can be finalised,” said Judge Bishop.

Prasa acting group head of corporate security Alexio Papadopulo said it was anticipated that an award on the national security tender would be made because of the additional resources on which the entity has drawn, after a period of 60 days. “Its plans, including timelines for issuing a new tender for security services for its trains and infrastructure in the Western Cape, are to issue a new national tender which will include security services for the Prasa trains and infrastructure in the Western Cape within a month of this affidavit, and to have the award of that tender completed and awarded by July or August this year,” said Papadopulo. Prasa proposed that in terms of the court supervision of the implementation of the tender they would further file an affidavit reporting by the end of this month on the publication of the new invitation to tender addressed to suppliers of security services. To be included is a description of the scope of the work and services required to be performed by the successful tenderers.

“Prasa is to file a further affidavit by the end of August in which it reports to the court on the outcome of the tender process, identifying who the winning bidders are and file (another) affidavit by the end of November setting out in detail to the court the extent of the implementation of the tender as awarded, with particular focus on the security of Prasa’s trains and infrastructure in the Western Cape. “The court thereafter and in its discretion would determine further steps to be taken, if any, with a view to terminating the supervisory order,” said Papadopulo. The four security firms who are applicants in the case – Sechaba Protection Services, Supreme Security, Chuma Security Services and Vusa-Isizwe Security – are expected to file a responding affidavit this week.