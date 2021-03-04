Prasa yet to act after scathing Labour Court judgment orders it to reinstate fired exec

THE Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) was yet to act after the Labour Court in Johannesburg ordered it to reinstate its fired executive, Nqobile Munthali, last week.

Munthali had approached the court to obtain urgent relief declaring her employment contract as remaining extant, and further ordering Prasa to comply with the terms of that agreement by retrospectively reinstating her.

In a scathing judgment, Judge Edwin Tlhotlhalemaje found that Prasa’s conduct of publicly announcing Munthali’s contract termination without first informing her, and in so doing misrepresented the “true facts at the time of the termination”, was not only appalling, but shockingly malicious and inhumane.

“As at the time the contract was terminated, the applicant was neither suspended nor was she facing allegations of misconduct. The consequences of that misrepresentation in the light of the public announcement of the termination of her contract are indeed colossal and to a large extent irreparable. To this end, the requirements of law and fairness dictate that the applicant be entitled to her costs,” the judge said. Munthali was employed at Prasa in 2009. She assumed several roles before she was in 2019 placed on precautionary suspension with full pay and benefits on the grounds of allegations of misconduct.

Until January 31, 2021, when her services were terminated, she had not been called to an internal disciplinary enquiry to answer to the allegations against her.