Prayer meeting held for kidnapped biokineticist

Cape Town - Residents and alumni of Hoërskool Framesby, where missing 26-year-old Riana Pretorius matriculated in 2015, held a prayer meeting for her safe return on Sunday. Pretorius, a biokineticist, was kidnapped by men and forced into a vehicle, believed to be a white Toyota Corolla, outside a medical facility in Newton Park in Gqeberha at around 8am on Thursday.

Shortly after, police nabbed a suspect and recovered the vehicle and a firearm. On Friday, police reported that a second suspect had also been arrested and that they were searching for a third accomplice who is suspected to know her whereabouts. At a prayer meeting on Sunday in Pickering Street, attendees wanted to show support for Pretorius’ family and lit candles as a symbol of their thoughts and prayers for her safety.

The Newton Park Neighbourhood Watch said that the community was distraught. A member of the neighbourhood watch said: “This is a sad situation and it shows how vulnerable women and children are for the mere fact that she was taken in broad daylight. “We have organised the prayer meeting to pray for her safe return and for God to give strength to her family in these hard times.

The neighbourhood watch is working with the police, and we are urging anyone who has information to help us bring (her) home, her family needs her.” Hawks spokesperson Yolisa Mgolodela said that the case was a priority. “The authorities are working tirelessly to get to the bottom of the circumstances leading to her disappearance and bring the victim home.

At this point, I can confirm that two suspects have been arrested in connection with the case. “Any information will be shared in due course and all law enforcement agencies remain on high alert,” said Mgolodela. Anyone with information that may assist in bringing Pretorius home, can anonymously call Crime stop at 0860010111, or SMS Crime Line at 32211.