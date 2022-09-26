Pressure on Maties over another urinating saga

Cape Town - Pressure is mounting on Stellenbosch University (SU) to expel yet another white student for urinating on the chair of a fellow student at the Helshoogte residence. The incident has been described as a “triggering reminder” of the events that transpired at the university four months ago.

His roommate Oscar Newton has been moved to another room in the residence and is receiving emotional and academic support. The Helshoogte residence management said they were made aware of the incident in the early hours of Thursday morning. According to SU spokesperson Martin Viljoen the incident was immediately reported to the relevant university structures for urgent investigation.

“The incident involved an intoxicated student urinating on the chair of his roommate. “The implicated student was suspended from the residence pending the outcome of an investigation on September 22. SU rector and vice-chancellor Professor Wim de Villiers will consider further action and decide on suspension from the university after consideration of the facts of the case,” Viljoen said.

Students have said the incident was a “triggering reminder” of the events that transpired at the university four months ago. In May another white student, Theuns du Toit, was recorded urinating on Babalo Ndwayana’s belongings at Huis Marais. Du Toit was expelled from the university. He is currently appealing the expulsion on the basis that the conclusions leading to the decision were based on “unproven facts”.

The appeal hearing is expected to take place later this year. EFFSC provincial chairperson Sikelela Msizazwe said they would monitor the developments this week to in order to ensure that justice for the latest victim was served. “Four months later, post Babalo’s incident, it has come to our attention again that a white student has infringed the right to human dignity of a black student by urinating on their chair.

“As the EFFSC we note this act with contempt and disgust and as a result, if the student is not expelled from the University of Stellenbosch and blocked from studying anywhere else in South Africa by the end of this week, the Students Command of the EFF will bring the University of Stellenbosch down to its knees through a mass demonstration. “The perpetrator must be expelled from the university and never be allowed to study anywhere else. The university has five days to implement that or it’s them against the EFFSC on the picket lines,” Msizazwe said.

The university’s Student Representative Council (SRC) said the latest incident was “demotivating” to the student community that works tirelessly to transform the culture of the university. “We challenge all residences to critically re-assess their residence cultures through intentional reflections and honest discussions. We duly note that it is difficult and impractical for House Committees to challenge all preconceived biases and harmful practices that students hold when they enrol into our institution. “Regardless of this fact, all of us are responsible for unlearning practices, attitudes and legacies that have no place in the kind of Stellenbosch University we wish to exist in,” they said.

Political analyst Ntsikelelo Breakfast said the university had acknowledged it was still grappling with the issue of racism. “It is still early days for the university to overcome institutionalised racism because the past is still with us. “Stellenbosch has a reminiscence of racism, it was at the heart of purporting apartheid.

“Even when you go there they do acknowledge their contribution to racism in South Africa. Race is still a fundamental problem because there are still people who look down on other people who don’t look like them,” Breakfast said. “The university has acknowledged that it is grappling with the issue of racism and it is a threat to the stability of the institution.”