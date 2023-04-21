Pricey booze, perfumes and flights, among gifts declared by MPs in 2022

Cape Town - Expensive alcohol, perfumes, cellphones, laptops, flowers, sculptures, free hotel stays and flights were some of the variety of gifts that were received by MPs in 2022. This is shown in the register of members’ interests, that was published by the Joint Committee on Ethics and Members’ Interests on Monday night.

Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, listed a Galaxy Note Ultra and Galaxy Watch Active valued at R35 000. These were received at a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa, chairperson of Eskom board of directors, and the entity’s chief executive officer. Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and People with Disabilities, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, was gifted with a R32 000 iPhone13 PR Max 513 from a person she identified as Nokuthula Nyandeni.

Dlamini Zuma listed a Parker worth R2 000 and a USB from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, as well as steak knives and a bowl valued at R1 000 she received from Gagasi FM. Former deputy president, David Mabuza, listed under his declaration, a black wooden sculpture from the Angolan vice-president. National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula received a rug worth about R2 000 from the Embassy of Azerbaijan.

Unlike the prior year when she was showered with gifts, ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina listed a perfume valued at R2 300 from a friend, Ismeal Lungy, while Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said she received a perfume valued at R1 200 from the Qatar ambassador. Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe was gifted with Russian vodka valued at R1 022 by the Ambassador of Russia to South Africa, and a Japanese whiskey worth R5 070 by the Embassy of Japan. The Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy from Botswana gave Mantashe an art drawing valued at R2 000.

The red berets leader, Julius Malema, listed in his declaration of gifts, a statue of an eagle and raven received from the Black Lawyers Association, and shirts that were not valued from lawyer and former EFF MP Godrich Gardee. Malema also listed several books - Undercover with Mandela Spies, Julius Nyerere’s Philosophy of Human Dignity by Innocent Sanga, and Land Reform by Matome Chidi, from Janet Smith and team, Black Lawyers Association and Gardee, respectively. Another book titled The Next Minute came from its author Eric Mutsipayi.

Malema’s deputy, Floyd Shivambu, listed an unnamed book received from the Chinese Embassy. No gifts were listed under the names of UDM leader Bantu Holomisa and PAC leader Mzwanele Nyhontso. It was the same thing for National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo and his deputy Sylvia Lucas.

DA leader John Steenhuisen made a declaration for his sponsored visit to the Ukraine by the Brenthurst Foundation. DA MP Natasha Mazzone declared in her interest, a sponsorship of hair styling and colouring at a cost of R2 500 per month from Palladium Hair Company. Good Party leader and Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille listed among her gifts two cigars, a bottle of rum and a perfume valued at R2 000 from the Cuban government and ceramic artwork worth R1 500 from the Singapore government.

Freedom Front Plus leader Piet Groenewald listed a gift of a tea set from the Taiwanese liaison office. Newly-appointed Transport Minister Sindisiwa Chikunga continued with her long list of 13 sets of gifts, which included a R17 999 iPhone 13 received from the Embassy of Qatar. Chikunga was not a match to International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi, who had the longest list of gifts from diplomats across the globe.